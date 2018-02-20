TAPI to be launched in Herat province on Friday

in Afghan Business

Leaders from Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India are going to attend the launch of the TAPI gas pipeline in western Herat province on Friday.

The city has been preparing for the event and full security measures are put in place.

The delegations from the four countries have arrived in the city and citizens are requested to cooperate with the security during the visit of the dignitaries.

The ceremony is going to be hosted at Maulana Jalaluddin Mohammad Balkhi and Negaristan halls and roads and parks in the city are reconstructed and decorated.

Afghanistan is finally witnessing the launch of the much-awaited TAPI gas pipeline which will carry natural gas from energy-rich Turkmenistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan and then to India.

Traversing the Greshk and Washir districts in Helmand, the pipeline will bring USD 400 million worth of revenue to Afghanistan in transit fee.