Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market

in Afghan Business

04 Jul, 2018
1USD 1 دالر 73.65
1 EUR 1 یورو 85.40
1 POUND 1 پوند 96.20
1 S.RIAL 1 ریال سعودی 19.50
1 UAE DIRHAMS 1 درهم امارات 19.95
1 FRANC 1 فرانک 73.00
1 AUS $ 1 دالر آسترالیا 53.60
1 CAN $ 1 دالر کانادا 55.50
1 DEN. KRONE 1 کرون دنمارک 11.15
1 NOR.KRONE 1 کرون ناروی 8.80
1 SWE.KRONE 1 کرون سویدن 8.10
1 TURK. LIRA 1 لیره ترکیه 15.80
1 KWT.DINAR 1 دینار کویت 239
1 CHINA YEN 1 ین چین 11.10
1 RUS.RUBEL 1 روبل روسی 1.20
1 SOMONI 1 سامانی 7
1 QATAR RIAL 1 ریال قطر 19.50
1 BAHRAIN DINAR 1 دینار بحرین 187
1000 IND RS 1000 روپیه هندی 1060
1000 TOMAN 1000 تومان 9.20
1000 JPN. YEN 1000 ین جاپان 640
1000 PAK RS 1000 روپیه پاکستان 582
EUR TO USD یورو به دالر 1.1630
POUND TO USD پوند به دالر 1.31
TOMAN TO USD تومان به دالر 8000
PAK RS TO USD روپیه پاکستان به دالر 126.50

 

 

 
Wadsam

Wadsam

Tags assigned to this article:
Exchange rates in Kabul market

