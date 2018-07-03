News Categories
Category
Breaking News
Afghan Transport Ministry’s Revenue Up By Almost 50%
...
Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
...
Afghan Goods Can Now Be Transited to Russia and China Through Uzbekistan
...
Peace Deal Without Economic Opportunities Not Enough for Afghanistan
...
Afghanistan Smuggles Up to $3mn to Iran Daily
...
1000-Bed Medical Complex to be Built Soon in Nangarhar Province
...
Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
04 Jul, 2018 by Wadsam
Print this article Font size -16+
|1USD
|1 دالر
|73.65
|1 EUR
|1 یورو
|85.40
|1 POUND
|1 پوند
|96.20
|1 S.RIAL
|1 ریال سعودی
|19.50
|1 UAE DIRHAMS
|1 درهم امارات
|19.95
|1 FRANC
|1 فرانک
|73.00
|1 AUS $
|1 دالر آسترالیا
|53.60
|1 CAN $
|1 دالر کانادا
|55.50
|1 DEN. KRONE
|1 کرون دنمارک
|11.15
|1 NOR.KRONE
|1 کرون ناروی
|8.80
|1 SWE.KRONE
|1 کرون سویدن
|8.10
|1 TURK. LIRA
|1 لیره ترکیه
|15.80
|1 KWT.DINAR
|1 دینار کویت
|239
|1 CHINA YEN
|1 ین چین
|11.10
|1 RUS.RUBEL
|1 روبل روسی
|1.20
|1 SOMONI
|1 سامانی
|7
|1 QATAR RIAL
|1 ریال قطر
|19.50
|1 BAHRAIN DINAR
|1 دینار بحرین
|187
|1000 IND RS
|1000 روپیه هندی
|1060
|1000 TOMAN
|1000 تومان
|9.20
|1000 JPN. YEN
|1000 ین جاپان
|640
|1000 PAK RS
|1000 روپیه پاکستان
|582
|EUR TO USD
|یورو به دالر
|1.1630
|POUND TO USD
|پوند به دالر
|1.31
|TOMAN TO USD
|تومان به دالر
|8000
|PAK RS TO USD
|روپیه پاکستان به دالر
|126.50
Wadsam
Wadsam
Share this article:Facebook 0 Google+ 0 LinkedIn 0
Tags assigned to this article:Exchange rates in Kabul market
Related Articles
Afghan artists ranked first at the Eastern Music Festival
Afghan artists obtained the first position among participants from 54 other countries in the Eastern Music Festival that is held
Afghanistan Central Bank to auction 60 million US dollars
According to a press statement, Da Afghanistan Bank-DAB (Afghanistan’s Central Bank) will auction sixty millions dollars on Saturday (14th September
Afghan-German cooperation paves way for future of technical and vocational education in Afghanistan
Today marked the start of a two-day conference on public participation and responsibilities in technical and vocational education and training