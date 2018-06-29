News Categories
Category
Breaking News
Today’s Exchange Rates
...
Media’s Role in Promoting Agricultural Development in Afghanistan
...
Afghan Women Advocate for Change through U.S.-Supported Promote Program
...
Ministry of Economy Launches Monitoring & Reporting Database in Southern Afghanistan
...
Afghanistan’s Finance Minister Resigns
...
India Wants Chabahar Port Operational by 2019
...
Today’s Exchange Rates
30 Jun, 2018 by Wadsam
Print this article Font size -16+
|1USD
|73.30
|1 EUR
|85.00
|1 POUND
|95.70
|1 S.RIAL
|19.40
|1 UAE DIRHAMS
|19.85
|1 FRANC
|72.70
|1 AUS $
|53.30
|1 CAN $
|55.00
|1 DEN. KRONE
|11.15
|1 NOR.KRONE
|8.75
|1 SWE.KRONE
|8
|1 TURK. LIRA
|15.80
|1 KWT.DINAR
|239
|1 CHINA YEN
|11.30
|1 RUS.RUBEL
|1.20
|1 SOMONI
|7
|1 OMANI RIAL
|175.50
|1 BAHRAIN DINAR
|186
|1000 IND RS
|1050
|1000 TOMAN
|9.20
|1000 JPN. YEN
|640
|1000 PAK RS
|582
|EUR TO USD
|1.1630
|POUND TO USD
|1.30
|TOMAN TO USD
|8000
|PAK RS TO USD
|125.80
Wadsam
Wadsam
Share this article:Facebook 0 Google+ 0 LinkedIn 0
Tags assigned to this article:Exchange rates in Kabul market
Related Articles
Pakistani Rupee a common alternative currency in Nangarhar markets
Owed to its proximity to Pakistan, eastern Nangarhar province serves as a major trade route between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The
Afghan women entrepreneurs in agriculture discuss business practices under one roof
Women entrepreneurs from across Afghanistan gathered Aug. 3 to exchange ideas and close business deals during the United States Agency
China-built hospital helps Afghan war victims
The Global Times-The protracted war and conflicts have converted a China-built general hospital in Kandahar to a main surgical center