Today’s Exchange Rates

30 Jun, 2018
1USD 73.30
1 EUR 85.00
1 POUND 95.70
1 S.RIAL 19.40
1 UAE DIRHAMS 19.85
1 FRANC 72.70
1 AUS $ 53.30
1 CAN $ 55.00
1 DEN. KRONE 11.15
1 NOR.KRONE 8.75
1 SWE.KRONE 8
1 TURK. LIRA 15.80
1 KWT.DINAR 239
1 CHINA YEN 11.30
1 RUS.RUBEL 1.20
1 SOMONI 7
1 OMANI RIAL 175.50
1 BAHRAIN DINAR 186
1000 IND RS 1050
1000 TOMAN 9.20
1000 JPN. YEN 640
1000 PAK RS 582
EUR TO USD 1.1630
POUND TO USD 1.30
TOMAN TO USD 8000
PAK RS TO USD 125.80

 
