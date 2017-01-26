Transition of Afghanistan’s Case Management System to the Supreme Court

in Afghan Business

Chargé d’ Affaires Ambassador Hugo Llorens welcomed the agreement of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to transition the administration of Afghanistan’s Case Management System to the Supreme Court.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by the heads of Afghanistan’s justice institutions as well as the Afghan Independent Bar Association on Thursday.

The Case Management System tracks individual legal cases through the entire criminal justice system.

Ambassador Llorens remarked, “The Case Management System is a great example of the cooperative efforts of our two governments to strengthen the rule of law and foster accountability and transparency. I send my congratulations to Chief Justice Said Yusuf Haleem and the other leaders who signed today’s agreement. I am proud the U.S. government and the American people played a crucial role in developing and operating the Case Management System.”

Since 2008, the United States has provided $39 million of assistance to develop the system with our Afghan partners and deploy it throughout 535 offices in 33 provinces.

Today, the Case Management System enables the tracking of more than 260,000 individual case histories. Implementation of the system resulted in the release of thousands of prisoners who were serving time past their sentence dates, updated victims and their families on the status of their cases, empowered defense attorneys to advocate for the rights of their clients, and provided more accurate information to the Afghan justice institutions for strategic planning.

The United States will continue to support the Case Management System, but the signing of this memorandum of understanding is a significant step in the process to fully transition the management, administration, and maintenance of the system to the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.