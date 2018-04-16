Breaking News
Afghan Finance Minister briefs Lower House on national revenue
...
Turkish, Afghan traders meet to discuss joint investment opportunities
...
Afghan Economic Growth to remain at 2.5% in 2018, 2019 amid political instability
...
Afghanistan, WB sign $691mn worth of grant agreements
...
Japan contributes USD 5.3 million for Humanitarian and Emergency Assistance in Afghanistan
...
China extending CPEC to Afghanistan
...
Turkish, Afghan traders meet to discuss joint investment opportunities
A high-ranking Turkish delegation met with officials from Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) in Kabul on Sunday to discuss investment opportunities available in the two countries.
Led by the Turkish Deputy Minister of Economy Fatih Metin, the delegation expressed interest in investing in the field of mines and energy sector of Afghanistan.
Metin said the geographical location of Afghanistan would be of a great asset to enhance business relations and reach more markets in the world.
The Afghan side supported investment by Turkish investors and also called on the Turkish government to provide the opportunity for Afghan goods in order to be exported to Turkey.
The ACCI officials asked for the establishment of a trading center for Afghan investors in Turkey and emphasized on the rehabilitation of the Lapis Lazuli corridor which connects Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey via road and rail.
Earlier in March, Turkey and Afghanistan agreed to set up a joint economic and trade commission after a Turkish company vowed to invest $114mn in a development project in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Office Dr. Abdullah Abdullah is expected to attend the meeting of the Economic Commission between the two nations in May 2018.
The trade volume between Afghanistan and Turkey currently stands at $120mn.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
New facilities open at Kunduz Regional Hospital with funding from Germany
Deputy Minister of Public Health, Dr Abdul Basir Sarwar, and Mr. Andreas Glossner, Political Counselor at the German Embassy in
Roshan makes it to the list of Fortune Magazine’s Top 51 companies
Afghanistan’s giant telecommunications company, Roshan, has been listed in Fortune Magazine’s Top 51 Companies Changing the World. Ranking 21st in
Afghan women’s participation instrumental for economic development
The role of Afghan women in the development of Afghanistan’s economy was highlighted at the Afghanistan Women Entrepreneurs’ National Conference