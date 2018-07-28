Breaking News
Turkmenistan Commissions New Power Transmission Line to Afghanistan
An additional 110kV power transmission line from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan was inaugurated on Friday.
The Rabat-Kashan-Qalai-Nau power transmission line will help boost electricity supplies to different provinces of Afghanistan.
The new transmission line will become the first to deliver additional volumes of electricity along the along the Kerki–Hamyap–Garkyn, Marchak (Turkmenistan)–Marchak (Afghanistan) and Rabat-Kashan–Kalay-Nau routes.
In his address to the participants of the opening ceremony, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said the new transmission line was based on principles of friendship, brotherhood and good-neighborliness between the two nations.
Turkmenistan sells electricity to Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey and is currently studying the prospects to deliver its electricity to the markets of the Caucasus, as well as Central and South Asia.
Currently, there are 13 power plants in Turkmenistan. Six new power plants have been built in the last five years alone.
Wadsam
