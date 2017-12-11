English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Turkmenistan cuts electricity price for Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

Turkmenistan cuts electricity price for Afghanistan
11 Dec, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Turkmenistan will reduce the price of electricity imported to Afghanistan, according to statement from CEO Abdullah Abdullah’s office.

The announcement was made during the meeting between visiting Turkmenistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rasit Meredow with CEO Abdullah Abdullah.

Turkmen foreign minister said his country’s leadership has decided to sell one unit of electricity against two cents to northwestern provinces of Afghanistan to facilitate people there.

The neighboring country will also provide scholarships to Afghan students for higher studies in energy and transport disciplines.

The two parties also discussed Azuru Corridor and the Kabul process during their meeting.

Abdullh thanked Turkmenistan for its continuous support and said Afghanistan was looking forward to more cooperation with the neighboring country in energy and transit areas.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
afghanistanAfghanistan electrictyAFghanistan Turkmenistan

Related Articles

Afghan Business 3 years ago India earmarks USD 100mn for upgrading Chabahar port

India earmarks USD 100mn for upgrading Chabahar port

India has allocated USD 100mn for upgrading the Chabahar port, which is located 72km (44 miles) west of Pakistan’s Gwadar

Afghan Business 5 years ago Balkh to assist Ghazni in their preparation for the 2013 ceremony

Balkh to assist Ghazni in their preparation for the 2013 ceremony

Balkh officials have expressed their willingness to participate in the reconstruction process of Ghazni. Ghazni is preparing itself for the

Afghan Business 2 years ago MPs approve Khalilullah Sediq as governor of Central Bank of Afghanistan

MPs approve Khalilullah Sediq as governor of Central Bank of Afghanistan

The Lower House of the Parliament (Wolesi Jirga) voted in favor of Khaliullah Sediqi as the governor of Afghanistan’s Central

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading