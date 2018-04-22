English | دری
UAE funded township inaugurated in Kabul

in Afghan Business

22 Apr, 2018
A major township consisting of 3,330 apartments was inaugurated in Kabul on Sunday by Afghan  and government officials.

Funded by the UAE officials, the township is named Sheikh Khalifa bin Zaid Al-Nahyan or the Emirates Township.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Urban Development and Housing Minister Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi thanked the UAE officials for their support and said work is underway on several key and major plans.

The foundation for the township was laid during the government of former President Hamid Karzai, said Naderi. He added that work on the township was halted due to some issues.

Meanwhile, UAE officials reaffirmed their commitment to support Afghanistan in its reconstruction process.
