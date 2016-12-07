USAID contributes $20 million in emergency food aid to Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) contributed $20 million to the United Nations World Food Program (UNWFP) Emergency Operation in Afghanistan to assist vulnerable returnees from Pakistan, as well as people displaced by conflict.

This response to the UNWFP’s recent special appeal will support food assistance for more than 600,000 people. This assistance comes as Afghanistan is experiencing a record level of returnees and high levels of conflict-induced displacement.

USAID currently is the largest donor to the World Food Program in Afghanistan. From September 2015 – September 2016, USAID provided $44 million to UNWFP to support emergency food and nutrition operations in Afghanistan.

In addition, USAID is working with 15 UN and NGO partners to meet the acute humanitarian needs of people displaced by natural disaster and conflict and, in some cases, the acute needs of vulnerable returnees. In 2016, USAID programmed $87.5 million in response to the complex emergency. Those resources help to provide shelter, food and nutrition assistance, and health and hygiene services.