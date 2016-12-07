Breaking News
Job fair held in Herat University
...
Afghanistan receives $83.5mn from WB for bringing reforms
...
“Office” established to provide desk space to startups
...
Afghanistan more conducive for business today: Ambassador Mohib
...
TAPI pipeline to receive $2.5bn credit facility from Siemens
...
Government slammed for lack of balance in next fiscal year’s budget
...
USAID contributes $20 million in emergency food aid to Afghanistan
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) contributed $20 million to the United Nations World Food Program (UNWFP) Emergency Operation in Afghanistan to assist vulnerable returnees from Pakistan, as well as people displaced by conflict.
This response to the UNWFP’s recent special appeal will support food assistance for more than 600,000 people. This assistance comes as Afghanistan is experiencing a record level of returnees and high levels of conflict-induced displacement.
USAID currently is the largest donor to the World Food Program in Afghanistan. From September 2015 – September 2016, USAID provided $44 million to UNWFP to support emergency food and nutrition operations in Afghanistan.
In addition, USAID is working with 15 UN and NGO partners to meet the acute humanitarian needs of people displaced by natural disaster and conflict and, in some cases, the acute needs of vulnerable returnees. In 2016, USAID programmed $87.5 million in response to the complex emergency. Those resources help to provide shelter, food and nutrition assistance, and health and hygiene services.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
10% increase in Samangan’s wheat production meets local demands
The agriculture department in northern Samangan province has registered a 10% increase in wheat production this year. The province has
Kabul Municipality inaugurates recreational park
A recreational park was inaugurated on Monday in Rahman Mina area of Kabul city. According to Pajhwok Afghan News (PAN),
Why Pakistan wants to open more trade routes with Afghanistan?
Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Khurram Dastagir Khan during his recent visit to Kabul brought up the issue of opening more trade