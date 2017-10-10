English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

USAID Empowers Young Female Medical Technicians

in Afghan Business

USAID Empowers Young Female Medical Technicians
10 Oct, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Thirteen young women are among the first to graduate from USAID Promote: Women in the Economy’s (WIE) Forward Together Scholarship Doppler Ultrasound course. Held at the Ariana Hospital, the subsidized course gave participants the skills needed to operate an advanced ultrasound machine, which uses color imaging to diagnose a wide variety of health issues, including heart diseases or healthy or complicated pregnancies.

“There is a strong need for qualified technicians in the Afghan medical sector that can deliver high quality diagnostic services. Having more qualified females will increase access to much needed medical services for all Afghan women”, said Susan Decamp, USAID Gender Office Director.

This year alone, nearly 100 young women in Kabul, Kandahar, Herat, and Mazar-e-Sharif have enrolled in, or have graduated from ultrasonography, CT scan, and other medical technology courses through WIE’s Forward Together Scholarship program. WIE also coaches its graduates to find jobs or residency programs in clinics and hospitals. Since the start of the WIE program in 2015, 880 beneficiaries have either completed internships in the healthcare sector or have full-time jobs in 200 medical facilities in 30 provinces.

“Today, we congratulate these young women. Our country needs more qualified women medical technicians”, said Dr. Abdul Wahid Sidiqi, the owner of Ariana Hospital. “They can now provide valuable medical services to our patients.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan CT scanafghanistan doctorsAfghanistan female doctorsAfghanistan medicineAfghanistan nurses

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago Kabul's Illegal Car Racket Involves Top Officials

Kabul's Illegal Car Racket Involves Top Officials

Tolo News-It is well known that throughout the Afghan capital city of Kabul there are many vehicles without legal license

Afghan Business 4 years ago Food and Fuel prices go down in Kabul

Food and Fuel prices go down in Kabul

(Pajhwok Afghan News Weekly Price Report) The prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), oil and some food items decreased, while

Afghan Business 5 years ago Roshan brings home the prestigious World Communications Award for Best Customer Care

Roshan brings home the prestigious World Communications Award for Best Customer Care

December 2, 2012 (Kabul, Afghanistan) – Roshan, Afghanistan’s leading total communications provider, today announced it  won the Best Customer Care

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading