USAID funds Exhibition Afghanistan in Dubai to drive Afghan exports

On December 6-10, 2016, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in partnership with Afghanistan’s Ministry of Commerce and Industries, is launching a five-day event called Exhibition Afghanistan in Dubai to drive exports of Afghan products.

The two-part program consists of a business-to-business matchmaking event on December 6-7, and will continue with a business-to-consumer event in which Afghan products are sold to the public on December 8-10.

“Exhibition Afghanistan” will help Afghan traders increase sales and connect with Gulf and other international buyers, enabling about 70 of Afghanistan’s best companies to display products and negotiate deals with more than 100 international buyers.