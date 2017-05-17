English | دری
USAID provides $20mn for food security of vulnerable Afghans

in Afghan Business

USAID provides $20mn for food security of vulnerable Afghans
17 May, 2017
On May10, USAID announced a cash contribution of $20 million to the United Nation World Food Program’s (UNWFP) Protracted Relief and Recovery Operation (PRRO).  The PRRO is designed to enhance food and nutrition for 3.4 million vulnerable Afghans in 250 districts across all provinces of Afghanistan.

USAID’s contribution is designed to respond to the food-security and nutritional needs of people displaced by conflict, returnees, and people affected by natural disasters and economic stress. USAID has been the largest donor to the World Food Programme in Afghanistan. So far, in fiscal year 2017 (FY17), USAID provided $40 million to WFP/Afghanistan to support emergency food and nutrition operations in Afghanistan.

“With this cash contribution, WFP can purchase wheat flour from local millers thereby supporting the local economy while meeting food assistance needs of the most vulnerable,” said Kathryn Stevens, USAID Acting Mission Director.  “USAID, the World Food Program and the Government of Afghanistan remain committed to fighting hunger and malnutrition in Afghanistan.”

In addition, USAID is working with 15 United Nations and NGO partners, as well as the State Ministry for Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs to provide immediate relief and assistance to vulnerable Afghans affected by the complex emergency.  So far in FY17, USAID’s Office of Humanitarian Assistance has programmed $70 million to support the acute needs of conflict and natural disaster IDPs and returnees in water, sanitation and hygiene, shelter and food, non-food items, health and nutrition assistance.

With almost $17 billion spent on development programs in Afghanistan since 2002, USAID provides the largest bilateral civilian assistance program to Afghanistan. USAID partners with the government and people of Afghanistan to ensure economic growth led by the country’s private sector, to establish a democratic and capable state governed by the rule of law, and to provide basic health and education services for all Afghans.
