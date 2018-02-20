Visa on arrival for foreign investors coming to Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

The Afghan government has officially launched issuing visa on arrival at the Hamid Karzai International Airport (Kabul Airport) to foreign investors in an effort to boost foreign investment in the country.

Bret Dalton, an American businessman who is going to be investing in the aviation sector of Afghanistan, was the first foreigner to receive his visa on arrival on Monday.

The new visa processing no longer requires investor to submit documents to an Afghan embassy near them. They will send their document to the foreign affairs ministry and then collect their visa on arrival.

The visa is valid for three years and there are no restrictions in terms of nationality.

This comes as foreign investment has declined significantly in Afghanistan in the past three years.

The Afghanistan embassy in Washington D.C states the following documents are required for visas on arrival.