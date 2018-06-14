English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Volkswagen Fined €1bn Over Diesel Emission Scandal by German Authorities

in Afghan Business

Volkswagen Fined €1bn Over Diesel Emission Scandal by German Authorities
14 Jun, 2018 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The German authorities have fined Volkswagen €1bn after it was discovered that the company had sold more than 10 million cars between mid-2007 and 2015 with emissions-test-cheating software.

The company has admitted to the diesel crisis and has no plan to appeal against the fine.

“Volkswagen takes responsibility for the diesel crisis…Further steps are necessary to restore trust in the company and the auto industry,” said VW chief executive Herbert Diess.

The fine is one of the highest ever imposed by German authorities against a company.

In March 2017, VW was pleaded guilty to three charges as part of a $4.3bn agreement with the US regulators over the diesel emissions scandal.

VW admitted that vehicles were fitted with “defeat devices” designed to circumvent emission tests.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
defeat devicesdiesel emission testVolkswagen

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago Italy pledges support to Afghanistan beyond 2014

Italy pledges support to Afghanistan beyond 2014

Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta assured Afghan leaders Sunday that Italy will continue to support Afghanistan that has been beset

Afghan Business 4 years ago AUAF hosts Afghan Women's Economic Forum

AUAF hosts Afghan Women's Economic Forum

The International Center for Afghan Women’s Economic Development Center hosted the Afghan Women’s Economic Forum on 17-18 February with a

Afghan Business 5 years ago Kandahar witnesses a tremendous hike in berries production

Kandahar witnesses a tremendous hike in berries production

Kandahar orchard owners are eyeing foreign markets to sell their berries following a high yield. Adequate rainfall and absence of

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading