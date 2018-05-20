English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

WB to Invest $460M in Peshawar-Torkham Expressway

in Afghan Business

WB to Invest $460M in Peshawar-Torkham Expressway
20 May, 2018 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The World Bank has decided to invest $460 million to build a new 4-lane highway from Peshawar to Afghanistan border as security situation improves. 

The project is aimed at bolstering trade between the two countries and creating job opportunities in war-torn federally administered tribal areas (FATA).

The board of directors of the bank is likely to approve the $460-million loan next month for Peshawar-Torkham Expressway Corridor project, according to the World Bank statement. 

A major component of the loan, $383.6 million, would be given for the construction of the road. Another amount of $72 million will be approved for the development of marble and horticulture sectors.

The total cost of the project is nearly $483 million and the remaining amount will be arranged by Pakistan. 

The 50-kilometer long Peshawar-Torkham project is part of the 281-kilometer long Peshawar-Kabul expressway, which has has been termed as the Gateway to Central Asia.

The World Bank funding for the new four-lane expressway from Peshawar to Torkham border has been announced as the existing two-lane road cannot be modernized due to various constraints.

The existing 2-lane Peshawar – Torkham Road passes through Khyber Pass and is the most important link between Pakistan and Afghanistan. It has been a major route for supplying military armaments and food to the NATO forces in Afghanistan since the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001. 

In addition to NATO supplies, the road also serves as trade route under Afghan Transit Trade Agreement. 

Due to immense increase in traffic volume during the past few years, the condition of the road deteriorated and required major reconstruction/rehabilitation.

Construction work on this strategic project commenced in Nov 2012 by the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) at an estimated cost of approx US$87 million — funded by the USAID.

Completion of the project will benefit the local populace of Khyber Agency as well as enhance the existing trade volume with the neighboring country (Afghanistan).
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan-Pakistan

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago Afghanistan participates in an arts and culture exhibition in Turkey

Afghanistan participates in an arts and culture exhibition in Turkey

Afghanistan displayed its cultural and artistic compositions in a festival that is held in Turkey every year. Opuses from over

Afghan Business 6 years ago Spanish government to inject 59.3bn Euros in Spanish banks

Spanish government to inject 59.3bn Euros in Spanish banks

In a bid to strengthen the viability and confidence in the Spanish banking sector, Spain’s government will need to inject

Afghan Business 5 years ago Kabul to host first-ever National Social Media Summit

Kabul to host first-ever National Social Media Summit

Applications for Paiwand, Afghanistan’s First National Social Media Summit, opened on August 11. The event will be held in Kabul

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading