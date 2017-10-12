Women in Civil Service: 40 Afghan women conclude internship program

in Afghan Business

Forty Afghan women finished a six-month internship program at 15 line departments in Taloqan, Takhar province.

The program was aimed at preparing the participants for their professional career and increasing the number of female civil service employees.

Financed by the Afghan-German Cooperation, the curriculum was developed jointly by the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission (IARCSC) and the German program for promoting good governance in Afghanistan (RCD).

“We highly appreciate this activity. The internships help the women to improve their skills and gather practical experience. This way, we can increase and promote female participation in governmental positions,” said Takhar’s provincial governor, Dr Fazlullah Mujadedi

Government officials and RCD representatives jointly selected the 40 participating women based on interviews. During the first three months, they received basic training in combination with part-time practical work. The sessions covered topics such as financial and human resource management, leadership, procurement as well as Afghan laws and policies. In the program’s second half, the interns worked full-time at 15 line departments in Takhar, where they were able to acquire valuable first-hand experience. Trainers from the IARCSC further coached the interns in applying their new theoretical knowledge in praxis.

One of the interns, Mujigan, commented, “The program was really helpful. We have gained the necessary knowledge to work in governmental institutions on the provincial level.” “IARCSC should extend the program to enhance female participation in government institutions,” Tahmina, another participant, added. More than ten women who previously participated in the internship programme now work at high schools, provincial departments and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs). Female employment benefits Afghan households’ income and further boosts Afghanistan’s economic development.

As part of the Afghan-German Cooperation, the program Promotion of Good Governance (RCD) is financed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH. In six provinces in northern Afghanistan, RCD supports its partners’ development priorities in the provinces and districts, while at the same time providing training and coaching programs for civil servants. With its broad range of activities, the RCD aims at increasing Afghan ownership of the development process, strengthening state institutions and promoting transparency and inclusiveness.