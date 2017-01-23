Breaking News
Women in Jawzjan start growing mushrooms for a living
...
Qatari businessman invests $20mn in Farah’s agriculture sector
...
Afghanistan discusses trade impediments with Pakistan and calls for action
...
Distrust over NUG continues among Afghans: New poll shows
...
$7bn injected into Afghanistan’s economy through aid for migrants
...
Afghan parliament approves draft budget for 1396 fiscal year
...
Women in Jawzjan start growing mushrooms for a living
A group of poor Afghan women in Jawzjan province has embarked on growing mushrooms in their fields to improve their economy.
The provincial agriculture and livestock department trained these women in growing mushroom and provided them with the all the required farming tools free of cost.
Around 15 women have grown mushrooms in Kok Ganbad village of Sheberghan and each of them has earned 12,000 AFN after harvesting the crop for 12 times.
The women are struggling with finding customers for their mushrooms. Presently, the agriculture department is the main customer.
The women have urged the department to help them expand their business by growing other plants as well.
Meanwhile, the department’s director Mohammad Rahman Arghandiwal said measures would be taken to find market for mushrooms and expand mushroom cultivation to more parts of the province.
According to Arghandiwal, the training program started as a pilot program and it was not certain if mushrooms would yield positive results in Jawzjan, but the women trained had so far collected the crop 40 times.
Mushroom has only recently been introduced in Afghanistan. Two types of mushrooms are grown in Jawzjan province. One type is known as wild mushroom which is used in medicines and another is normal mushroom which is cooked with egg or meat.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Food items dispatched to Paroon after months of road blockade
A highway has temporarily reopened that allowed for food items to be delivered to residents in Paroon, capital of eastern
Career center inaugurated at Kabul Education University
The University Support & Workforce Development Program, a USAID funded project, inaugurated a career center at the Shaheed Ostad Rabbani
Afghanistan, Germany debate international cooperation beyond 2014
A Media Meeting at the Mediothek in Kabul introduced a new forum for discussing issues of political and social relevance