“Women Weekend Market” kicks off in Kabul University

in Afghan Business

The “Women Weekend Market“, a three-day business exhibition for women, has kicked off in Kabul University.

Organized and funded by the Afghan-German Cooperation’s program for Sustainable Economic Development and Employment Promotion (SEDEP), the show provides a platform to more than 40 women to sell their products and to do business in Afghanistan.

The event also aims at connecting academics and professionals. Ten female students of Kabul University’s Faculty of Economics mentor the businesswomen to help to improve their sales.

When opening the exhibition, the Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industries Feroz Khan Masjidi said: “We want to increase the connection between the academic sector and governmental organizations to improve coordination between both.”

Meanwhile, Director of Kabul University Farooqi added: “The Women Bazar at Kabul University will provide a great opportunity for students to learn about the market and products sales.”

Women-owned businesses are less present at local markets, and many women cannot afford to rent a shop in malls. Often, markets or malls do not offer a safe environment for women.

Besides challenges when it comes to low productivity, weak marketing skills and low income, women are not protected from harassment, robbery and public threats. Therefore, women weekend bazaars offer a unique opportunity for them to work in a safe environment to boost their business.

In 2016, the Afghan-German Cooperation’s program SEDEP financially supported the first women weekend market lasting three days, assisted by the Ministry of Commerce and Industries.

The event was a success with 50 attending businesswomen selling products worth almost AFN 900,000 and finding many new contracts.

As a result, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry organized two more women markets in Kabul in 2017.

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH implements the programme Sustainable Economic Development and Employment Promotion (SEDEP) on behalf of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). The programme aims at creating new jobs and income opportunities for all Afghans. Activities focus on five value chains, including nuts, dairy, poultry, wheat and vegetables. Between 2014 and 2016, SEDEP has organized agricultural training courses for almost 23,000 Afghans, covering cattle management, controlled breeding and seed production. In addition, from 2015 to 2016, more than 6,700 long-term and more than 6,000 seasonal jobs have been created and incomes of employees have increased by 30 per cent, including 43 per cent women.