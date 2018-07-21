English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Work On Construction of 8 Cold Storage Facilities To Resume Soon

in Afghan Business

Work On Construction of 8 Cold Storage Facilities To Resume Soon
21 Jul, 2018 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) will soon resume work on a cold storage project that is left from the previous government. 

The project involves construction of eight large units of cold storage in eight provinces.

According to the officials, the project  will be completed within the next two years.

Once complete each unit will hold 5,000 tons of fresh produce.

However, security situation in some of the provinces and lack of experience in building such facilities are major challenges facing the project. 

“We could not find a company inside the country that meets terms of the contract, but we hope to find one soon in the cominf 2 years,” Nasir Ahmad Durani, the Agriculture Minister.

Meanwhile, some parliamentarians  slammed the government for being incapable of completing projects.  

They called on the government to complete this project as soon as possible.

Lack of cold storage facilities is a challenge facing the country’s agriculture sector. 

Traders are obliged to import fruits and vegetables from neighboring countries  due to the high volumes of spoilage of agricultural produce. 
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam

Related Articles

Afghan Business 6 years ago IEC Opposes Karzai’s Comments on Old Voter Cards

IEC Opposes Karzai’s Comments on Old Voter Cards

Tolo News-There will be no transparency in the 2014 presidential election if the old voter cards are reused, the Independent

Afghan Business 6 years ago Probe over USD 9mn spent on the Afghan embassy in Japan

Probe over USD 9mn spent on the Afghan embassy in Japan

Afghanistan attorney office seeks to investigate the USD 9mn spent on the restoration of the Afghan Embassy in Japan. “This

Afghan Business 5 years ago Afghan-German workshop on sub-national governance in Kabul

Afghan-German workshop on sub-national governance in Kabul

On June 23rd, 2013 an Afghan-German workshop on subnational governance took place in Kabul. Approximately 80 representatives of the provincial

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading