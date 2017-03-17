English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Workshop held on protecting children’s rights in Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

Workshop held on protecting children’s rights in Afghanistan
17 Mar, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Two-day workshop on the protection of children’s rights concluded in Mazar-e Sharif. It aimed at developing a strategy to strengthen local institutions and community groups in protecting children’s rights.

Organized by the Rushd Training and Consultancy Organization (RTCO), the German government supported the workshop via its program to promote the rule of law in Afghanistan (RoL).

Although Afghanistan has committed to protecting children’s rights by ratifying the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1994, many children still suffer from poverty, homelessness, abuse, neglect, preventable diseases as well as unequal access to education.

Afghan non-governmental organizations such as the Aschiana Foundation or Future for Children participated in the workshop, as well as government representatives and media. Eight out of the 20 participants came from Samangan, the rest from Balkh province.

The workshop constitutes a starting point for further coordination efforts among non-governmental organizations that protect children’s rights. It is part of a series of activities that aim at improving the situation of children in Afghanistan.

On behalf of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the Afghan-German Cooperation has been working with the Afghan government to promote rule of law in Afghanistan. The civil society component of the program especially focuses on strengthening the linkage between civil society actors and the Afghan Government as well as on capacity building for civil society actors. Relevant legal topics are addressed through the supported civil society organizations.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghan children rightsَAfghan-German cooperationafghanistanAfghanistan childrenchildren

Related Articles

Afghan Business 2 years ago High energy biscuits being produced in Nangarhar

High energy biscuits being produced in Nangarhar

The first of its kind in Afghanistan, a local factory established in eastern Nangarhar province produces energy biscuits to victims

International Business 4 years ago Trilateral talks between India-US-Afghanistan to be held in New York

Trilateral talks between India-US-Afghanistan to be held in New York

The first of its kind the trilateral meeting between the three nations would be held in New York on the

Afghan Business 4 years ago Breshna Sherkat urges to avoid power overload

Breshna Sherkat urges to avoid power overload

Da Afghanistan Breshan Sherkat (DABS) called on Kabul residents to reduce their power usage in order to prevent power blackout

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*


  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading