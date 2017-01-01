Workshops on role of gender in mining sector held in Kabul, Balkh and Herat

in Afghan Business

Three workshops on the role of gender in the mining sector were held in Kabul, Balkh and Herat.

In total, 60 male and female employees of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) participated in the trainings. The activity was funded and co-organized by the German project “Promoting Good Governance in the Extractive Sector in Afghanistan”.

The currently Acting Minister of the MoMP, Ghazal Habibyar, said: “A general perception in the country is that the mining sector belongs to males. But we (females) should change this perception with our active participation in this important sector.”

The workshops focused on the following points: Gender diversity in the mining sector and the role of women for further developing the mining industry, the importance of having a gender balanced mining sector, societal development factors in Afghan families and within the Afghan society, policies and law for enhancing gender diversity and job creation for women in the mining sector.

Currently, the number of female professionals in the mining industry is extremely low with only 12% of all employees in the MoMP being women. In the respective directorates (DoMPs), only 7% of all employees are female. In order to promote the professional participation of women in this sector, training participants and representatives of the MoMP and the DoMPs have agreed on continuously raising awareness amongst staff members and key industry players. Therefore, they are also identifying areas that are most suitable for women to work in within this sector.

The German project “Promoting Good Governance in the Extractive Sector in Afghanistan” supports the MoMP’s Gender Unit in capacity development activities. In addition, the project provides consultancy to develop a gender policy for the MoMP that will help increase the role and the number of female employees at the MoMP.

The project “Promoting Good Governance in the Extractive Sector in Afghanistan”, funded by the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), provides strategic support to the MoMP, strengthens its line departments in line with good governance criteria and supports the Afghan Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (AEITI). The project contributes to the Afghan National Development Strategy (ANDS) and to the National Extractive Industries Excellence Program (NEIEP).