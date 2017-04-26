World Bank agrees to help build Peshawar-Kabul highway

in Afghan Business

The World Bank has agreed in principle to finance the Peshawar-Kabul highway which will help boost intra-regional trade.

According to Pakistan’s Dawn website, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar met with senior officials of the World Bank group in Washington last week on the sidelines of the group’s spring meetings and urged them to finance this highway project.

The World Bank has agreed in principle to support the Peshawar-Kabul project, which is a major project in the Afghan-Pak region, adds the source.

The two parties discussed other projects including leading a consortium to finance Pakistan’s Diamer-Bhasha dam project.

Dar also met with his Afghan counterpart Eklil Hakimi and talked about strengthening cooperation to enhance bilateral trade and economic ties.

According to the source, both parties have agreed to hold the next meeting of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Economic Commission as soon as possible.