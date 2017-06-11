World Bank funds 8 greenhouses in Uruzgan province

in Afghan Business

Eight greenhouses have been recently built in different areas of Tirinkot, the provincial capital of central Uruzgan province.

Funded by the World Bank, the greenhouses are built on 2,850 square meters of land at a total cost of 29 million Afghanis.

Provincial director of agriculture and livestock Eng. Zalmai Aloko said each greenhouse would be capable of producing 68 tons of cucumber, 56 tons of tomato, 40 tons of lettuce and 36 tons of eggplant every year.

He added that work on the construction of 28 more greenhouses was underway to further help improve agricultural production in the province.

Currently, 38 greenhouses are functional in Uruzgan.