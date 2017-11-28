English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

World Bank’s IFC to acquire equity stake in Afghanistan International Bank

in Afghan Business

World Bank’s IFC to acquire equity stake in Afghanistan International Bank
28 Nov, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank, is looking to invest in the Afghanistan International Bank (AIB) with an aim to help the Afghan bank boost its commercial lending and financial inclusion.

Afghanistan’s per capita income of $562 in 2016 was the lowest in Asia and among the 20 lowest in the world. According to World Bank Group estimates, 96 percent of the Afghan population does not have access to banking services. A 2014 Enterprise Survey found that only 5 percent of firms had a line of credit and just 2 percent used banks for their funding needs.

“SMEs are critical for economic and social development, yet many still struggle to access funding. This project will help boost access to finance for such businesses and will also help strengthen and build confidence in Afghanistan’s financial sector at a challenging time, helping the government with its reform agenda.”

The partnership between IFC and AIB aims to aid Afghanistan in its economic recovery by boosting financial inclusion.

“Extending banking facilities to small- and medium-sized companies is one of our strategic priorities. IFC’s expertise in the SME segment will help AIB to grow its existing loan portfolio, and enable AIB to increase its contribution to Afghanistan’s economic growth by boosting access to bank financing,”
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
afghanistanAfghanistan bankingAfghanistan banksAfghanistan financeAfghanistan international bank

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago Singapore’s manufacturing sector boosts economic growth beyond expectations

Singapore’s manufacturing sector boosts economic growth beyond expectations

Singapore reports an economic growth of 1.5% in the three months to the end of December, from a year earlier,

Afghan Business 5 years ago Watchdog in place for Afghanistan Reconstruction Projects

Watchdog in place for Afghanistan Reconstruction Projects

US Senator, Jeanne Shaheen for New Hampshire and Jim Risch for Idaho, have introduced the Afghan Contractor Accountability Act, requiring

Afghan Business 4 years ago CASA-1000 profitable for Afghanistan's economy and security

CASA-1000 profitable for Afghanistan's economy and security

Ministry of Energy and Water (MoEW) official said Afghanistan could avail itself of the Central Asia-South Asia (CASA-1000) electricity transmission

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading