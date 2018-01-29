Breaking News
World Blank provides $100mn in aid package to Afghanistan
The Afghan government and the World Bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a new aid package worth USD 100mn which will be used to support the financial sector in Afghanistan.
An agreement to that effect was signed between Afghan Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi and the World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan, Shubham Chaudhy on the sidelines of the High Economic Council meeting.
According to a statement from the Afghan presidential palace, the funds will be spent in four key sectors to improve and develop the financial management sector in the governmental institutions, including investment on equipment, capacity building to boost the domestic income, administration of the treasuries, and accountability and transparency in financial management.
