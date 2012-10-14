English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Hope for peace- poem by young Afghan poetess Sajia Alaha Ahrar

in Arts & Culture

Hope for peace- poem by young Afghan poetess Sajia Alaha Ahrar
14 Oct, 2012 by
Print this article Font size -16+

آرزوی صلح در جهان

 

آرزو دارم که دایـم صلح باشـد در جـهان

با لب پرخنده بینم هر طرف طفل و جوان

 

آرزو دارم به انـسان زندگی ای با هـمی

فرق رنگ و ملت و لسان نباشد در میان

 

آرزو دارم نگــردند طـفـلکان بیشتر یتیم

تا نمانند بیـسواد و شاقه کار از بهـر نان

 

آرزو دارم که آیـــد عـاطــفه بر هـــر دلـی

تا همه نسل بشرباشند بهم یک جسم و جان


آرزو دارد (الـهه)  مـیهنـش گـردد صـــفـا

جنگ منفوراست بهر جا صلح باشدهرزمان

 

با احترام

سجیه (الهه )احرار

Hope/ desire for world peace

Wishing there is lasting world peace,

I wish to see young and old, Lips full of smile

Wishing to live together as humans,

Where there is no difference of color, nation and language.

Wishing no more children become orphans,

Where for a piece of bread, they suffer illiteracy and hard child labor.

Wishing sympathy comes to every heart,

So humanity is one body and soul.

“Alaha” wishes for a renewed land,

Where war is despised when there is peace/ war is cussed! I desire for a lasting world peace.

Written by:

Sajia Alaha Ahrar
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan arts and cultureAfghanistan poetrySajia Alaha Ahrar

Related Articles

Arts & Culture 2 years ago Story of a Rubab maker from Afghanistan

Story of a Rubab maker from Afghanistan

Two brothers, getting on in years, make rubabs, a traditional Afghan stringed instrument. They learned the craft from their father

Arts & Culture 4 years ago Zinat Karzai, Afghanistan’s ‘invisible’ first lady

Zinat Karzai, Afghanistan’s ‘invisible’ first lady

She has been called Afghanistan’s invisible first lady. Zinat Karzai, the 43-year-old wife of Hamid Karzai, is rarely seen in

Arts & Culture 4 years ago Reminiscing the good old Afghanistan in 1960's

Reminiscing the good old Afghanistan in 1960's

In 1967, Dr. William Podlich took a two-year leave of absence from teaching at Arizona State University and began a

1 comment

Write a comment
  1. حسن بذرگری(آیین نیشابوری)
    حسن بذرگری(آیین نیشابوری) 2 August, 2016, 08:51

    شعر قشنگی بود

    Reply this comment

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*


  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading