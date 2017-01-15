2017 Filmfare Award Winners List

in Entertainment

Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt take the black lady home for their roles in Dangal and Udta Punjab respectively.

Soonam Kapoor bags the Critics Best Actress award for her power packed performance in Neerja. Shahid Kapoor and Manooj Bajpaee win the Best Actor award in this category for their role in Udta Punjab and Aligarh respectively .

Here is the full winners list:

Best Film: Dangal

Best Director: Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal)

Best Actor (Male): Aamir Khan (Dangal)

Best Actor (Female): Alia Bhatt (Udta Punjab)

Critics’ Award For Best Film: Ram K Madhvani (Neerja)

Critics’ Award For Best Actor (Male): Shahid Kapoor (Udta Punjab) & Manoj Bajpayee(Aligarh)

Critics’ Award For Best Actor (Female):Sonam Kapoor (Neerja)

Best Story: Kapoor & Sons

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male):Rishi Kapoor (Kapoor & Sons)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female):Shabana Azmi (Neerja)

Best Debut (Male): Diljit Dosanjh (Udta Punjab)

Best Debut (Female): Ritika Singh (Saala Khadoos)

Best Debut Director: Ashwini Iyer (Nil Battey Sannata)

Best Music Album: Pritam Chakraborty (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Neha Bhasin for Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan)

Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Best Screenplay: Shakun Batra and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon (Kapoor & Sons)

Best Dialogue: Ritesh Shah (Pink)

Best Background Score: Sameer Uddin (Kapoor & Sons)

Best Action: Sham Kaushal (Dangal)

Best Editing: Monisha R Baldawa (Neerja)

Best Cinematography: Mitesh Mirchandani (Neerja)

Best Choreography: Adil Shaikh for Kar Gayi Chul (Kapoor & Sons)

Best Costume: Payal Saluja (Udta Punjab)

Best Sound Designer: Vivek Sachidanand (Phobia)

Best Production Design: Aparna Sud and Anna Ipe (Neerja)

Best VFX: Red Chillies.VFX (Fan)

R.D. Burman Award: Amit Mishra for Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Shatrughan Sinha