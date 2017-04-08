Afghan singer among top 30 beautiful women in the world

in Entertainment

According to a poll by Buzznet, Mozhdah Jamalzadah is among the top 30 beautiful women in the world.

Jamalzadah is one of Afghanistan’s most renowned pop singers. Raised in Vancouver, Canada, Mozhdah studied Broadcast Journalism at the British Columbia Institute of Technology, and Philosophy and Political Science at the University of British Columbia.

Her very first hit was “Dokhtare Afghan”, which she also performed on International Women’s Day 2010 at the White House.

At the top of the list is American singer Beyoncé followed by Bollywood actress and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra. American fashion model and current Victoria’s Secret Angel is at number 3.

Here is the complete list of the winners: