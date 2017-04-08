English | دری
Afghan singer among top 30 beautiful women in the world

According to a poll by Buzznet, Mozhdah  Jamalzadah is among the top 30 beautiful women in the world.

Jamalzadah is one of Afghanistan’s most renowned pop singers. Raised in Vancouver, Canada, Mozhdah studied Broadcast Journalism at the British Columbia Institute of Technology, and Philosophy and Political Science at the University of British Columbia.

Her very first hit was “Dokhtare Afghan”, which she also performed on International Women’s Day 2010 at the White House.

At the top of the list is American singer Beyoncé followed by Bollywood actress and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra. American fashion model and current Victoria’s Secret Angel is at number 3.

Here is the complete list of the winners:

  1. Mozhdah Jamalzadah
  2. Alicia Vikander
  3. Taraneh Alidoosti
  4. Naomi Campbell
  5. Anne Curtis
  6. Manuela Arcuri
  7. Ronda Rousey
  8. Elizaveta Boyarskaya
  9. Oprah Winfrey
  10. Michelle Obama
  11. Haifa Wehbe
  12. Adriana Lima
  13. Amanda Cerny
  14. Blake Lively
  15. Gal Gadot
  16. Ashley Graham
  17. Niki Karimi
  18. Gigi Hadid
  19. Emma Stone
  20. Victoria Ruffo
  21. Alexandra Daddario
  22. Fahriye Evcen
  23. Angelina Jolie
  24. Margot Robbie
  25. Hillary Clinton
  26. Dakota Johnson
  27. Emma Watson
  28. Taylor Hill
  29. Priyanka Chopra
  30. Beyoncé
