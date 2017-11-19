Aryana Sayed, Qais Ulfat win at DAF BAMA Music Awards 2017

in Entertainment

The diva of Afghan music industry, Aryana Sayed, and the Shahzada (Dari word for prince), Qais Ulfat, won awards at the DAF BAMA Music Awards 2017 which was held in Hamburg, Germany on November 17th.

Aryana Sayed received the Afghan Icon Award and the Best Afghan Female 2017 Award. Qais Ulfat brought home with him the Best Afghan Act 2017 award.

The DAF BAMA MUSIC AWARDS is an international multicultural music award show presented by Daf Entertainment based in Hamburg, Germany. It has been created to honor artists from all over the world and at the same time unite the world with something as beautiful as music.