Breaking News
Beauty and the Beast tops $900mn mark at worldwide box office
...
Shahrukh Khan recruits lady bodyguards
...
12th edition of Afghan Star was groundbreaking
...
Netflix to release a satire on war in Afghanistan starring Brad Pitt
...
Afghan Women Orchestra wins the Freemuse Award 2017
...
Bollywood’s forgotten divas
...
Beauty and the Beast tops $900mn mark at worldwide box office
“Beauty and the Beast”, Disney’s blockbuster, has collected over USD 900mn at the worldwide box office after less than four weeks of its release.
The movie is now the 42nd highest worldwide grosser, beating “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” at USD 897mn.
Disney spent $160 million making the movie, directed by Bill Condon. The cast includes Emma Watson as Belle and “Downton Abbey” alum Dan Stevens as her cursed love interest.
It is soon going to become the 29th movie to gross USD 1 billion worldwide.
The movie’s tremendous collection proved once again that Disney is the dominant player in the film business.
The $174.8 million opening weekend for “Beauty” set a record as the best March launch, topping “Batman v Superman”
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Winners of Stardust Awards 2014
Best Film Queen Best Actor Randeep Hooda – Highway Best Actress Kangna Ranaut – Queen Best Director Imtiaz Ali –
Top Bollywood Actors who sing as well
Can you guess which Bollywood actors have singing skills as well? Here is the list: Alia Bhatt- She started her
Vijay Anand’s style in Kunal Kohli’s ‘Uff’…
In his forthcoming film Teri Meri Kahaani, in the song “Uff”, director Kunal Kohli has tried to ape late filmmaker