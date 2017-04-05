English | دری
Beauty and the Beast tops $900mn mark at worldwide box office
“Beauty and the Beast”, Disney’s blockbuster, has collected over USD 900mn at the worldwide box office after less than four weeks of its release.

The movie is now the 42nd highest worldwide grosser, beating “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” at USD 897mn.

Disney spent $160 million making the movie, directed by Bill Condon. The cast includes Emma Watson as Belle and “Downton Abbey” alum Dan Stevens as her cursed love interest.

It is soon going to become the 29th movie to gross USD 1 billion worldwide.

The movie’s tremendous collection proved once again that Disney is the dominant player in the film business.

The $174.8 million opening weekend for “Beauty” set a record as the best March launch, topping “Batman v Superman”
