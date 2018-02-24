Breaking News
Bollywood diva Sri Devi passes away
Bollywood icon and the first female superstar in the industry Sri Devi passed away at age 54 on Saturday night after a cardiac arrest.
The news was confirmed by her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor.
The first female superstar of Bollywood was reportedly with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi at the time of death.
Sri Devi along with her family were in UAE to attend the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah.
The English Venglish actress has won numerous awards throughout her career. The government of India awarded her Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, in 2013.
Her daughter Janhvi is set to make her Bollywood debut this year with Karan Johar’s directorial Dhadak.
