English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Bollywood diva Sri Devi passes away

in Entertainment

Bollywood diva Sri Devi passes away
25 Feb, 2018 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Bollywood icon and the first female superstar in the industry  Sri Devi passed away at age 54 on Saturday night after a cardiac arrest.

The news was confirmed by her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor.

The first female superstar of Bollywood was reportedly with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi at the time of death.

Sri Devi along with her family were in UAE to attend the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah.

The English Venglish actress has won numerous awards throughout her career. The government of India awarded her Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, in 2013.

Her daughter Janhvi is set to make her Bollywood debut this year with Karan Johar’s directorial Dhadak.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Bollywood actressSri Devi

Related Articles

Entertainment 6 years ago Indian actress Zohra Sehgal turns 100

Indian actress Zohra Sehgal turns 100

Tributes have been paid to celebrated Indian actress Zohra Sehgal who is marking her 100th birthday. In a career spanning

Entertainment 5 years ago This Eid it will be Salman Khan VS Shahrukh Khan

This Eid it will be Salman Khan VS Shahrukh Khan

(Bollywood celebden) Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan are all set to lock horns this Eid! Eid has always been an auspicious occasion

Entertainment 5 years ago Manoj Kumar offered to work in an Afghan movie

Manoj Kumar offered to work in an Afghan movie

Bollywood’s legendary actor, Manoj Kumar, has been approached by French-Afghan writer Atiq Rahimi for a contemporary take on the 1961

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading