Chennai Express sets boxoffice records

Records are meant to be broken, and director Rohit Shetty’s ‘Chennai Express’ is proving exactly the same. The Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer has set the box-office on fire and is likely to achieve new milestones at the ticket window.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted about the film’s business, “#ChennaiExpress collects Rs 28.05 cr nett on Saturday. This Express is Flying High!”

He further tweets, “#ChennaiExpress is on a record-smashing spree. Thu previews 6.75 cr, Fri 33.12 cr, Sat 28.05 cr. Total: 67.92 cr nett. MONSTROUS Weekend!”

Chennai Express, released on Thursday with paid previews, is creating box office history. After a stupendous start on August 8, the film opened to packed houses on Friday, which was a holiday on account of Eid. The film minted a whopping Rs. 33.12 crore net on Friday, making it the biggest ever opening for any Bollywood movie.

“We’ve received an overwhelming response from all quarters and the film is being loved by everyone,” Gaurav Verma, director — India theatrical distribution, Studios, Disney UTV.

“Though Chennai Express is playing in highest number of screens for any film, we still ran out of capacity in most locations due to this huge demand at the box office and the film is on its way to create new benchmarks,” added Verma.

Shahrukh Khan has at last broken Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger record of highest opening of Rs. 30.72 crore net. Incidentally, Salman had set that record last Eid. Shahrukh has bettered it on Eid in 2013.