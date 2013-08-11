English | دری
Chennai Express sets boxoffice records

11 Aug, 2013 by
chennai expressRecords are meant to be broken, and director Rohit Shetty’s ‘Chennai Express’ is proving exactly the same. The Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer has set the box-office on fire and is likely to achieve new milestones at the ticket window.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted about the film’s business, “#ChennaiExpress collects Rs 28.05 cr nett on Saturday. This Express is Flying High!”

He further tweets, “#ChennaiExpress is on a record-smashing spree. Thu previews 6.75 cr, Fri 33.12 cr, Sat 28.05 cr. Total: 67.92 cr nett. MONSTROUS Weekend!”

Chennai Express, released on Thursday with paid previews, is creating box office history. After a stupendous start on August 8, the film opened to packed houses on Friday, which was a holiday on account of Eid. The film minted a whopping Rs. 33.12 crore net on Friday, making it the biggest ever opening for any Bollywood movie.

“We’ve received an overwhelming response from all quarters and the film is being loved by everyone,” Gaurav Verma, director — India theatrical distribution, Studios, Disney UTV.

“Though Chennai Express is playing in highest number of screens for any film, we still ran out of capacity in most locations due to this huge demand at the box office and the film is on its way to create new benchmarks,” added Verma.

Shahrukh Khan has at last broken Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger record of highest opening of Rs. 30.72 crore net. Incidentally, Salman had set that record last Eid. Shahrukh has bettered it on Eid in 2013.

Movie Name Box Office Collection Budget             (Cost + P&A) Hit Ya Flop
Chennai Express 63.78 Crore 105 Crore
Bhag Milkha Bhag 104.96 Crore 52 Crore Super Hit
D-Day 19.20 Crore 22 Crore Flop
Ramaiya Vastavaiya 27.47 Crore 25 Crore Flop
Lootera 25.95 Crore 33 Crore Flop
Policegiri 16.8 Crore 30 Crore Flop
Yeh Jawani Hain Deewani 185.83 Crore 50 Crore Blockbuster
Raanjhanaa 58.90 Crore 35 Crore Hit
Fukrey 34.61 Crore 16.5 Crore Hit
B A Pass 5.9 Crore <10 Crore Flop
Rabba Main Kya Karon 1.09 Crore <10 Crore Flop
Bajatey Raho 6.34 Crore 12 Crore* Flop
Nasha 3.6 Crore 9 Crore* Flop
Issaq 3.81 Crore 10 Crore* Flop
3 comments

  1. Rao
    Rao 10 December, 2015, 22:16

    Nice article

  2. Rao
    Rao 10 December, 2015, 22:18

    awesome movie

  3. Sanaya Vashisht
    Sanaya Vashisht 10 December, 2016, 17:02

    very nice and informative blog thanks for these description. now new upcoming movie is Raees of Shahrukh Khan.

