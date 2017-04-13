English | دری
News Categories  
Category

IIFA 2017 to be held in New York

in Entertainment

IIFA 2017 to be held in New York
13 Apr, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is going to be held in New York, USA on July 14-15.

The gala will be held at the iconic MetLife Stadium, where American has seen National Football League games, major concerts and other entertainment events.

Other bidders for the 2017’s show included Lisbon, Paris, Switzerland and several other places. But, New York–the city that never sleeps–won it!

The organizers are expecting to sell as many as 40,000 tickets for the event.

The event has been held at places as varied as Sun City (South Africa), Genting Highlands (Malaysia), Johannesburg (South Africa), Singapore, Amsterdam, Dubai, Yorkshire, Bangkok, Macau, Colombo, Toronto, Singapore, Tampa Bay and Kuala Lumpur.
Tags assigned to this article:
Bollywoodiifa awardsNew YorkNew York City

Related Articles

Entertainment 4 years ago Twilight finale holds firm at number one

Twilight finale holds firm at number one

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, the final instalment of the vampire fantasy films, has topped the US

Entertainment 4 years ago Shahrukh Khan beats Salman Khan and Aamir Khan

Shahrukh Khan beats Salman Khan and Aamir Khan

Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan-three names that have conquered the world of Bollywood and have won billions and

Entertainment 3 years ago Afghan love story film shortlisted at Sydney Film Festival

Afghan love story film shortlisted at Sydney Film Festival

By Ahmadshah Ghanizada-An Afghan documentary film based on a true love story has been shortlisted to receive award at this

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading