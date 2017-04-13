IIFA 2017 to be held in New York

in Entertainment

The 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is going to be held in New York, USA on July 14-15.

The gala will be held at the iconic MetLife Stadium, where American has seen National Football League games, major concerts and other entertainment events.

Other bidders for the 2017’s show included Lisbon, Paris, Switzerland and several other places. But, New York–the city that never sleeps–won it!

The organizers are expecting to sell as many as 40,000 tickets for the event.

The event has been held at places as varied as Sun City (South Africa), Genting Highlands (Malaysia), Johannesburg (South Africa), Singapore, Amsterdam, Dubai, Yorkshire, Bangkok, Macau, Colombo, Toronto, Singapore, Tampa Bay and Kuala Lumpur.