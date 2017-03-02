English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Netflix to release a satire on war in Afghanistan starring Brad Pitt

in Afghan Business

Netflix to release a satire on war in Afghanistan starring Brad Pitt
02 Mar, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Brad Pitt will be seen as a four-star general in the upcoming satire on the war in Afghanistan, “War Machine,” tasked with commanding the US war in Afghanistan.

The movie is based on the best-selling book “The Operators: The Wild and Terrifying Inside Story of America’s War in Afghanistan.

Produced by Netflix at USD 30mn, the movie also stars Tilda Swinton, Ben Kingsley and Lakeith Stanfield. Pitt is also a producer

Netflix revealed the teaser trailer on Wednesday. To watch click here.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan movieAfghanistan warsBrad Pitt AfghanistanNetflix AfghanistanUS war in AfghanistanWar machine

Related Articles

Afghan Business 4 years ago Kabul’s Illegal Car Racket Involves Top Officials

Kabul’s Illegal Car Racket Involves Top Officials

Tolo News-It is well known that throughout the Afghan capital city of Kabul there are many vehicles without legal license

Afghan Business 4 years ago High committee to assess the implementation of the National Development Strategy

High committee to assess the implementation of the National Development Strategy

The high committee held its very first meeting on assessing the implementation of the Afghanistan National Development Strategy (ANDS) in

Afghan Business 4 years ago Kazakhstan to invest in Afghanistan’s infrastructure

Kazakhstan to invest in Afghanistan’s infrastructure

Kazakhstan has expressed interest in investing in Afghanistan’s infrastructure in a bid to increase trade activity between the two countries.

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*


  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading