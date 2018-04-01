English | دری
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone tie the knot

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone tie the knot
01 Apr, 2018
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in a quiet, secret ceremony weeks ago at an undisclosed beach destination.

According to Firstpost, friends of the couple have revealed the Padmavaat stars’ marriage.

This comes just a day after news reported stated that the two had finalized their wedding for end of 2018 and had settled on four auspicious dates, between September and December of this year.

The source adds that instead of a wedding ceremony, a series of celebrations and a reception for their industry colleagues will be held at the end of this year.

The two were recently seen in Padmaavat and won people’s heart with their exquisite performance.
Bollywodo NewsDeepika PadukoneRanveer singh

