Shahrukh Khan recruits lady bodyguards

in Entertainment

Bollywood’s King Khan, Shahrukh Khan, announced during a recent event that he has hired lady bodyguards for his protection.

“I have appointed female bodyguards now, because I have a number of female fans which are uncountable. It was getting very rude when men (male bodyguard) were pushing women.

Women have lovely long nails and their love hurts,” he jokingly said, “It’s very difficult to explain about the nail scratches on my body to my wife and children at home.”

On the professional front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s next. It also features Anushka Sharma in a lead role.

The movie will be releasing on August 11 this year.