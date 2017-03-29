Breaking News
Shahrukh Khan recruits lady bodyguards
Bollywood’s King Khan, Shahrukh Khan, announced during a recent event that he has hired lady bodyguards for his protection.
“I have appointed female bodyguards now, because I have a number of female fans which are uncountable. It was getting very rude when men (male bodyguard) were pushing women.
Women have lovely long nails and their love hurts,” he jokingly said, “It’s very difficult to explain about the nail scratches on my body to my wife and children at home.”
On the professional front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s next. It also features Anushka Sharma in a lead role.
The movie will be releasing on August 11 this year.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Vidya`s `Kahaani` still going strong
Vidya Balan`s ‘Kahaani’ seems to have a struck a chord with the audiences in a big way as the gripping
Shah Rukh Khan gets brand laureate award in Malaysia
IBN Live- Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir bin Mohammad’s birthday where was also awarded the prestigious Brand Laureate Legendary
Nominations for the 61st Filmfare Awards winners
It’s that time of the year again when the best of Bollywood of the previous year will be honored through