English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Shahrukh Khan recruits lady bodyguards

in Entertainment

Shahrukh Khan recruits lady bodyguards
29 Mar, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Bollywood’s King Khan, Shahrukh Khan, announced during a recent event that he has hired lady bodyguards for his protection.

“I have appointed female bodyguards now, because I have a number of female fans which are uncountable. It was getting very rude when men (male bodyguard) were pushing women.

Women have lovely long nails and their love hurts,” he jokingly said, “It’s very difficult to explain about the nail scratches on my body to my wife and children at home.”

On the professional front, Shah Rukh is  gearing up for the release of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s next. It also features Anushka Sharma in a lead role.

The movie will be releasing on August 11 this year.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
BollywoodKing KhanShahrukh KhanShahrukh's bodyguards

Related Articles

Entertainment 5 years ago Vidya`s `Kahaani` still going strong

Vidya`s `Kahaani` still going strong

Vidya Balan`s ‘Kahaani’ seems to have a struck a chord with the audiences in a big way as the gripping

Entertainment 4 years ago Shah Rukh Khan gets brand laureate award in Malaysia

Shah Rukh Khan gets brand laureate award in Malaysia

IBN Live- Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir bin Mohammad’s birthday where was also awarded the prestigious Brand Laureate Legendary

Entertainment 1 year ago Nominations for the 61st Filmfare Awards winners

Nominations for the 61st Filmfare Awards winners

It’s that time of the year again when the best of Bollywood of the previous year will be honored through

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*


  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading