Zee Cine Awards 2017 complete winners list
Best Cinematography – Shivaay
Best Editing – Neerja
Best Action – Shivaay
Best Visual Effects – Shivaay
Best Editing – Neerja
Best Production Design – Neerja
Best Sound Design – Sultan
Best Background Score – Airlift
Best Dialogue – Pink
Best Lyricist – Irshad Kamil for Jagg Ghoomeya
Best Music – Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Best Playback Singer (Male) – Arijit Singh for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Best Playback Singer (Female) – Neha Bhashin for Jag Ghoomeya, Sultan
Best Choreography – Kala Chashma by Bosco Caeser, Baar Baar Dekho
Best Debutant (Female) – Ritika Singh for Saala Khadoos
Best Debutant (Male) – Jim Sarbh for Neerja
Best Supporting Actor – Rishi Kapoor for Kapoor And Sons
Best Debut Director – Aniruddha Roy Choudhury for Pink
Best Supporting Actress – Shabana Azmi for Neerja
Best Song – Channa Mereya.
Best Film Viewer’s Choice – Dangal
Best Film Jury – Pink
Best Director – Ram Madhvani for Neerja
Viewer’s Choice For Best Actor – Salman Khan for Sultan
Viewer’s Choice For Best Actress – Anushka Sharma for Sultan
And last but not the least, best actor & actress award goes to:-
Best Actress – Alia Bhatt for Udta Punjab
Best Actor – Amitabh Bachchan for Pink
