in Entertainment

Zee Cine Awards 2017 complete winners list
14 Mar, 2017
Best Cinematography – Shivaay

Best Editing – Neerja

Best Action – Shivaay

Best Visual Effects – Shivaay

Best Editing – Neerja

Best Production Design – Neerja

Best Sound Design – Sultan

Best Background Score – Airlift

Best Dialogue – Pink

Best Lyricist – Irshad Kamil for Jagg Ghoomeya

Best Music – Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Arijit Singh for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Neha Bhashin for Jag Ghoomeya, Sultan

Best Choreography – Kala Chashma by Bosco Caeser, Baar Baar Dekho

Best Debutant (Female) – Ritika Singh for Saala Khadoos

Best Debutant (Male) – Jim Sarbh for Neerja

Best Supporting Actor – Rishi Kapoor for Kapoor And Sons

Best Debut Director – Aniruddha Roy Choudhury for Pink

Best Supporting Actress – Shabana Azmi for Neerja

Best Song – Channa Mereya.

Best Film Viewer’s Choice – Dangal

Best Film Jury – Pink

Best Director – Ram Madhvani for Neerja

Viewer’s Choice For Best Actor – Salman Khan for Sultan

Viewer’s Choice For Best Actress – Anushka Sharma for Sultan

And last but not the least, best actor & actress award goes to:-

Best Actress – Alia Bhatt for Udta Punjab

Best Actor – Amitabh Bachchan for Pink
