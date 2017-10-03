Afghan medal winners of Turkmenistan games receive large sums of cash prizes from President Ghani

in Featured Articles

The medal winners of the Turkmenistan games received large sums in cash prizes and appreciation letters from President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The Afghan team bagged six medals in total at the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) in Turkmenistan in September 2017.

Hussain Bakhsh Safari was the first Afghan to win the gold medal in Jujitsu games.

The first silver medal for Afghanistan was won by Ahmad Javid Amiri who managed to defeat his rival in traditional wrestling.

Sayed Shafi, Mohammad Gul Pahlawanzada, Jawed Ahmad and Siyar Gul were the four bronze medalists in belt wrestling.

The fifth edition of the AIMAG witnessed a total of 21 sports contested across 15 venues over 12 days of competition.

The 21 sports on the Ashgabat 2017 programme are 3×3 basketball, belt wrestling, billiard sports, bowling, chess, dance sport, equestrian jumping, futsal, indoor athletics, indoor tennis, Ju-Jitsu, kickboxing, kurash, muaythai, sambo, short course swimming, taekwondo, track cycling, traditional wrestling, weightlifting and wrestling.