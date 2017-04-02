English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Entrepreneur of the Month: Shamama Arbab

in Featured Articles

Entrepreneur of the Month: Shamama Arbab
02 Apr, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Shamama Arbab is the director of Euro Industries, a food processing business in Peshawar, Pakistan. She works in a city where it is difficult for women just to step out of the house alone, let alone to launch and grow a business. After achieving business success, Arbab played a pivotal role in setting up the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) in Peshawar and is currently the organization’s vice president. Only a few short years ago, women in Pakistan didn’t have the right to create their own chambers of commerce or business associations at all.

“The largest untapped reservoir of capability and talent is women,” she said at the Delhi conference. In her vision, women’s empowerment goes hand in hand with economic growth for all. She believes that women’s success is everyone’s success, and that countries around the world benefit from having a business climate that is conducive to tapping into those reservoirs of talent. She seeks to link women’s empowerment, and the promotion of trade and industry for all of Pakistan.

Arbab sees connections between the struggles of women in Pakistan, across South Asia, and globally. She believes that women must be included in the economic and political mainstream. Her efforts have made her a leader to watch.

Source: cipe.org
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
EntrepreneurPakistan entrepreneurPakistan womenSouth Asia entrepreneurSouth Asia women

Related Articles

Featured Articles 5 years ago Angela Merkel’s new partner

Angela Merkel’s new partner

The French president must learn to dance with a dominant German chancellor THE Merkozy era is over. So how to

Featured Articles 3 years ago Hollywood Star Leonardo DiCaprio donates USD 3mn to save tigers in Nepal

Hollywood Star Leonardo DiCaprio donates USD 3mn to save tigers in Nepal

The Titanic actor and Golden Globe winner, Leonardo DiCaprio, has donated USD 3million to help save tigers in Nepal. Tigers

Featured Articles 5 years ago Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh

Dr. Manmohan Singh is the 17th and current Prime Minister of India. Singh is a member of the Indian National

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*


  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading