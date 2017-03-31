English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Apple opens its first App Accelerator outside of the US

in International Business

Apple opens its first App Accelerator outside of the US
31 Mar, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Apple has launched its App Accelerator in Bagalore, India, to help meet the needs of customers in India and around the world.

India is the first country outside the US where Apple has set this facility up.

“In just the first few weeks, we’ve already seen some incredible developers here at the App Accelerator Bengaluru create innovative apps that can meet the needs of customers in India and around the world,” TechinAsia.com quotes Apple SVP Philip Schiller.

The facility will help developers build apps on iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS using latest tools and technologies.

India has one of the world’s biggest developer communities which has created over 100,000 apps for the Apple Store.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
appleApple accelrator

Related Articles

International Business 5 years ago Spanish Economy Needs Further Reforms- Says IMF

Spanish Economy Needs Further Reforms- Says IMF

The International Monetary Fund forecast the Spanish economy to shrink by 1.7% this year and 1.2% next year, before growing

International Business 5 years ago Fedex cuts its profit forecast

Fedex cuts its profit forecast

Amid the weakening global economy, the global shipping service company Fedex has cut its annual profits by 10%. The net

International Business 5 years ago Japan’s Imports and Exports Drop In August

Japan’s Imports and Exports Drop In August

The drop in Japan’s imports and exports in August has raised concerns about the impact of a global slowdown on

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*


  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading