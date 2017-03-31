Breaking News
US isolates North Korea’s economy for pursuing nuclear weapons
UAE wants to build a city in Mars
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, SAARC Development Fund to co-fund projects in SAARC Region
Modi demonetizes Rs 500 & 1000 notes
Apple releases the much awaited iPhone 7
Apple opens its first App Accelerator outside of the US
Apple has launched its App Accelerator in Bagalore, India, to help meet the needs of customers in India and around the world.
India is the first country outside the US where Apple has set this facility up.
“In just the first few weeks, we’ve already seen some incredible developers here at the App Accelerator Bengaluru create innovative apps that can meet the needs of customers in India and around the world,” TechinAsia.com quotes Apple SVP Philip Schiller.
The facility will help developers build apps on iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS using latest tools and technologies.
India has one of the world’s biggest developer communities which has created over 100,000 apps for the Apple Store.
