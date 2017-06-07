These famous people will make you rethink your future!

in Featured Articles

Jack Ma

-Failed to get a job even after trying 30 times. Was the only one rejected by KFC out of the 24 interviewees

-Failed twice during his school exams, thrive during his university entrance exam and rejected 10 times from Harvard

-HE IS NOW THE FOUNDER OF ALIBABA GROUP

-HE IS THE 33RD RICHEST PERSON IN THE WORLD

Muniba Mazari

-She has been wheelchair- bound since 2007, after a tragic road accident which made her parlayzed for the rest of her life

-Her husband divorced her, her father left her in pain. She spent 2 years in the hospital bed thinking what to do next

-SHE IS KNOWN AS THE ‘IRON LADY” OF PAKISTAN

-1ST UN WOMEN AMBASSADOR IN PAKISTAN

-1ST WHEELCHAIR-BOUND MODEL

J.K. Rowling

-Was jobless, a single parent and as poor as it is possible to be in modern Britain

-Her book was turned down by 12 publishers saying, it was “too difficult for children”

-SHE IS THE WOMAN WHO WROTE “HARRY POTTER”

-SHE IS THE RICHEST AUTHOR IN THE WORLD

4.Shahrukh Khan

-Was thrown out on the road because he could not pay rent

-Used to sign films for the fear of poverty more than creative desire

-His first salary was Rs. 50 by working as an usher at a concert in Delhi

-His teachers told him his dream of becoming an actor was “unrealistic”

-HE IS KNOWN AS “KING OF BOLLYWOOD”

-HE IS THE 2ND RICHEST ACTOR IN THE WORLD

5.Cristiano Ronaldo

-Grew up in poverty, sharing a room with his brother and sister

-Expelled from school because he “disrespected” his teacher

-Was diagnosed with a racing heart condition but didn’t give up

-HE IS NOW THE BEST FOOTBALL PLAYER IN THE WORLD

-HE IS THE FIFA WORLD PLAYER OF THE YEAR

6.Atif Aslam

-His parents wanted him to become a doctor

-Belonged to a middle-class family

-Used to sing at his college canteen

-HE IS WORLD RENOWNED SINGER

-HE IS THE YOUNGEST PAKISTANI TO RECEIVE TAMGHA-E-IMTIAZ

MS Dhoni

-Used to work as a ticket collector in railway station

-Back in the days used to borrow his friend’s bike to travel

-HE IS THE ONLY INDIAN CAPTAIN TO WIN ALL ICC TROPHIES

-HE IS ONE OF THE BEST CRICKETERS OF ALL TIME

Sundar Pichai

-He was so poor, his parents didn’t have a phone, let alone a computer until he was 12

-Used to sleep in the living room with his brother because he lived in a small two-room house

-HE IS THE CEO OF GOOGLE INC

-HE IS ONE OF THE MOST POWERFUL MEN IN THE PLANET

Abdul Sattar Edhi

-His mother became paralyzed when he was 11

-At the age of 20 he was penniless and stone broke

-His organization’s first donation was only $50

-HE IS FOUNDER OF THE LARGEST VOLUNTEER AMBULANCE ORGANIZATION

-HE IS THE GREATEST HUMANITARIAN OF THE 21ST CENTURY

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

-Didn’t have enough money to pay apartment rent so shifted with his senior on the condition to cook meals for him

-His friends never supported him and teased him that he had gone to become an actor and returned with nothing

-Was rejected many times because his looks weren’t deemed good enough

-HE IS ONE OF THE BEST, AWARD-WINNING ACTORS OF BOLLYWOOD

-HE WON BEST ACTOR 2012 AT NEW YORK INDIAN FILM FESTIVAL

Rowan Atkinson

-Couldn’t speak properly his entire life because he had a stammer (a speech disorder)

-Belonged to a middle-class family, his father was a farmer

-ALSO KNOWN AS MR.BEAN–HE IS ONE OF THE BEST COMEDIANS IN HISTORY

12.Eminem

-Was beaten so badly in school that he went into coma for a week

-Failed the 9th grade a total of 3 times before dropping out of school

-Was sued by his own mother

-HE IS THE KING OF HIP-HOP

-HE IS THE MOST SUCCESSFUL RAPPER OF ALL TIME

CONCLUSION:

Dream bigger. Don’t lost hope. Work hard. You can’t climb a mountain that has smooth sides.