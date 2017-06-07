These famous people will make you rethink your future!
-Failed to get a job even after trying 30 times. Was the only one rejected by KFC out of the 24 interviewees
-Failed twice during his school exams, thrive during his university entrance exam and rejected 10 times from Harvard
-HE IS NOW THE FOUNDER OF ALIBABA GROUP
-HE IS THE 33RD RICHEST PERSON IN THE WORLD
-She has been wheelchair- bound since 2007, after a tragic road accident which made her parlayzed for the rest of her life
-Her husband divorced her, her father left her in pain. She spent 2 years in the hospital bed thinking what to do next
-SHE IS KNOWN AS THE ‘IRON LADY” OF PAKISTAN
-1ST UN WOMEN AMBASSADOR IN PAKISTAN
-1ST WHEELCHAIR-BOUND MODEL
-Was jobless, a single parent and as poor as it is possible to be in modern Britain
-Her book was turned down by 12 publishers saying, it was “too difficult for children”
-SHE IS THE WOMAN WHO WROTE “HARRY POTTER”
-SHE IS THE RICHEST AUTHOR IN THE WORLD
-Was thrown out on the road because he could not pay rent
-Used to sign films for the fear of poverty more than creative desire
-His first salary was Rs. 50 by working as an usher at a concert in Delhi
-His teachers told him his dream of becoming an actor was “unrealistic”
-HE IS KNOWN AS “KING OF BOLLYWOOD”
-HE IS THE 2ND RICHEST ACTOR IN THE WORLD
-Grew up in poverty, sharing a room with his brother and sister
-Expelled from school because he “disrespected” his teacher
-Was diagnosed with a racing heart condition but didn’t give up
-HE IS NOW THE BEST FOOTBALL PLAYER IN THE WORLD
-HE IS THE FIFA WORLD PLAYER OF THE YEAR
-His parents wanted him to become a doctor
-Belonged to a middle-class family
-Used to sing at his college canteen
-HE IS WORLD RENOWNED SINGER
-HE IS THE YOUNGEST PAKISTANI TO RECEIVE TAMGHA-E-IMTIAZ
-Used to work as a ticket collector in railway station
-Back in the days used to borrow his friend’s bike to travel
-HE IS THE ONLY INDIAN CAPTAIN TO WIN ALL ICC TROPHIES
-HE IS ONE OF THE BEST CRICKETERS OF ALL TIME
-He was so poor, his parents didn’t have a phone, let alone a computer until he was 12
-Used to sleep in the living room with his brother because he lived in a small two-room house
-HE IS THE CEO OF GOOGLE INC
-HE IS ONE OF THE MOST POWERFUL MEN IN THE PLANET
-His mother became paralyzed when he was 11
-At the age of 20 he was penniless and stone broke
-His organization’s first donation was only $50
-HE IS FOUNDER OF THE LARGEST VOLUNTEER AMBULANCE ORGANIZATION
-HE IS THE GREATEST HUMANITARIAN OF THE 21ST CENTURY
-Didn’t have enough money to pay apartment rent so shifted with his senior on the condition to cook meals for him
-His friends never supported him and teased him that he had gone to become an actor and returned with nothing
-Was rejected many times because his looks weren’t deemed good enough
-HE IS ONE OF THE BEST, AWARD-WINNING ACTORS OF BOLLYWOOD
-HE WON BEST ACTOR 2012 AT NEW YORK INDIAN FILM FESTIVAL
-Couldn’t speak properly his entire life because he had a stammer (a speech disorder)
-Belonged to a middle-class family, his father was a farmer
-ALSO KNOWN AS MR.BEAN–HE IS ONE OF THE BEST COMEDIANS IN HISTORY
-Was beaten so badly in school that he went into coma for a week
-Failed the 9th grade a total of 3 times before dropping out of school
-Was sued by his own mother
-HE IS THE KING OF HIP-HOP
-HE IS THE MOST SUCCESSFUL RAPPER OF ALL TIME
CONCLUSION:
Dream bigger. Don’t lost hope. Work hard. You can’t climb a mountain that has smooth sides.
