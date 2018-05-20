English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

India Inaugurates Major Hydropower Dam Despite Objections from Pakistan

in International Business

India Inaugurates Major Hydropower Dam Despite Objections from Pakistan
20 May, 2018 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a major hydropower dam in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. 

The hydropower plant, Kishanganga, faces major opposition from Pakistan who alleges the plant will disrupt water supplies in the neighbouring country.

The Pakistani officials claim that the project violates a World Bank-mediated treaty on the sharing of waters from the Indus and its tributaries upon which 80 per cent of its irrigated agriculture depends.

With a capacity to produce 330 megawatts of electricity, the dam will

help meet the electricity needs of the regions and also produce enough electricity for the other parts of the country.

“This region cannot only become self-sufficient in power but also produce for other regions of the country,” Modi said in Srinagar. The Prime Minister further added that “Keeping that in mind we have been working on various projects here in the past four years.”
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
IndiaPakistan

Related Articles

International Business 6 years ago EU vision for the future revealed

EU vision for the future revealed

EU unveils its vision for the future of monetary union. This new vision allows European authorities greater powers including the

International Business 6 years ago IMF warns of instability in the global financial system

IMF warns of instability in the global financial system

In its latest Global Financial Stability Report, published every six months, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the global financial

International Business 6 years ago Indian Police Raids Indian Companies over Coal Scandal

Indian Police Raids Indian Companies over Coal Scandal

India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have carried out investigations on the premises of five companies, various individuals and government

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading