Breaking News
Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
...
Opening of Air Corridor Linking Afghanistan with Turkey & Europe
...
Afghanistan Exported 5,400 Tons Of Goods Via Air Corridors
...
Major Petroleum Refinery To Open Soon in Herat
...
Afghanistan, Iran to Finalize Strategic Cooperation Document
...
Indian Company Takes Over Chabahar Port’s Operations
...
Saudi Arabia To Cut Its Oil Exports By 10% Following Price Slide
Sauid Arabia announced on Wednesday it would cut its oil exports by 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January and would do a further cut of 100,000 bpd in February.
The OPEC kingpin is taking this step to shore up tumbling oil prices in hope of lifting oil to $80 a barrel.
We are serious about restoring balance to the market,” said Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told a press conference in Riyadh.
“We are concerned about volatility in the oil market,” he said. “We have seen peaks and drops in prices (that are) completely unjustified by the fundamentals.”
Prices of oil dived by more than 30% between October and December due to oversupply.
Saudi oil remains among the cheapest in the world to extract, at only US$4 a barrel, according to Falih.
But the kingdom has posted budget shortfalls each year since a major 2014 crash in crude prices, and has turned to borrowing as well as pursuing economic reforms.
Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, is the third biggest crude producer after the United States and Russia.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
A new 100 dollar bill circulating in the market
Buzz is that the U.S. Treasury has launched a new 100 dollar bill that began circulating in the market on
India to end euro payments for Iranian imports this week
The Economic Times-India will this week end an 18- month old arrangement of paying for Iranian crude oil imports through
China and Japan to start direct yen-yuan trade in June
China will allow direct trading of the yuan and the Japanese yen, in a move aimed at promoting trade between