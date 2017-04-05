Breaking News
Afghanistan to review its Investment Law
...
New geological center opens in Kabul
...
Japan contributes $12mn to Afghanistan for irrigation, fiscal support
...
Australia, Afghanistan sign $320mn development agreement
...
When women suffer, a country suffers: CEO Abdullah Abdullah
...
Afghanistan’s transit plans aligned with One Belt, One Road initiative
...
Scottish economy slumps while rest of UK economy grows
Scotland’s Chief Statistician has recorded a 0.2% decline in the country’s economy in the last quarter of 2016.
In contrast, the rest of the UK economy grew by 0.7% during the same period.
The Scottish economy has witnessed a drop since the first quarter of 2015, indicating that the country is on the brink of a recession (which is usually defined as two quarters of contraction).
While fall in oil prices could be partly blamed for the shrinking economy , the contraction has been felt across the board.
“A lot of the really high-growth industries seem to be disproportionately based in England,” said Scott Corfe, director at the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR).
Scotland’s production and construction sectors have been particularly weak accompanied with a sluggish services sector.
Manufacturing slumped to a 0.9 per cent contraction during the period, while there was no growth in the services sector.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Spanish savings banks mull merger as debt crisis bites
Three Spanish savings banks, Ibercaja, Liberbank and Caja3, are considering a merger to strengthen their balance sheets as the country’s
UK bank accused of Iran money laundering
According to New York’s financial regulator, Standard Chartered Bank schemed with the Iranian government to launder $US250 billion from 2001 to
Greece: Why not let it sink?
Greece may have given us the word democracy and many of the principles of civil society. But now it is