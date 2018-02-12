Trump releases $4 trillion budget plan

in International Business

President Donald Trump released his $4 trillion-plus budget plan today, which includes his long-awaited infrastructure project and seeks funding for a border wall, opioid treatment, and veterans’ health.

The White House is proposing $200 billion in federal spending over the next decade, intended to spur $1.5 trillion in new infrastructure investment.

The budget also proposes cutting deficits by $3 trillion over a decade and calls for an investment of $18 billion to build a border wall.

“World-class infrastructure is possible for the American people,” Trump said in his budget message to Congress.

In the runup to the release, the president also tweeted: “This will be a big week for Infrastructure. After so stupidly spending $7 trillion in the Middle East, it is now time to start investing in OUR Country!”