Trump releases $4 trillion budget plan
Scottish economy slumps while rest of UK economy grows
US isolates North Korea’s economy for pursuing nuclear weapons
Apple opens its first App Accelerator outside of the US
UAE wants to build a city in Mars
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, SAARC Development Fund to co-fund projects in SAARC Region
President Donald Trump released his $4 trillion-plus budget plan today, which includes his long-awaited infrastructure project and seeks funding for a border wall, opioid treatment, and veterans’ health.
The White House is proposing $200 billion in federal spending over the next decade, intended to spur $1.5 trillion in new infrastructure investment.
The budget also proposes cutting deficits by $3 trillion over a decade and calls for an investment of $18 billion to build a border wall.
“World-class infrastructure is possible for the American people,” Trump said in his budget message to Congress.
In the runup to the release, the president also tweeted: “This will be a big week for Infrastructure. After so stupidly spending $7 trillion in the Middle East, it is now time to start investing in OUR Country!”
