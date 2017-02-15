Breaking News
UAE wants to build a city in Mars
...
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, SAARC Development Fund to co-fund projects in SAARC Region
...
Modi demonetizes Rs 500 & 1000 notes
...
Apple releases the much awaited iPhone 7
...
India – the most open economy in the world for FDI
...
SAARC Development Fund & SAARC Chamber of Commerce working together for regional integration
...
UAE wants to build a city in Mars
Emir of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashed Al Maktoum said he wants to build a miniature city on Mars in the next 100 years.
He made the announcements at the World Government Summit and said an Emirati scientific team will kick off this project, known as Mars 2117.
“There are no limits to the imagination and aspirations of human beings,” the ruler of Dubai tweeted.
“The new project is a seed that we plant today, and we expect future generations to reap the benefits, driven by its passion to learn to unveil a new knowledge…The landing of people on other planets has been a longtime dream for humans. Our aim is that the UAE will spearhead international efforts to make this dream a reality.”
This comes two years after Dubai announced its first Mars plans–the Hope. The Hope probe will orbit Mars from 2020 to 2023 or longer to properly study the atmosphere in Mars.
Consequently, Mars 2117 will start taking shape. Its various phases will include research into mobility, housing, energy and food.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Japan’s Imports and Exports Drop In August
The drop in Japan’s imports and exports in August has raised concerns about the impact of a global slowdown on
Samsung S6 with curved screen unveiled
Samsung releases the next version of its Galaxy model with regular Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge. Both have
Brazil to File Charges against US Oil Company for another Oil Leak
Brazil will bring criminal charges against 17 executives of the US oil company, Chevron, along with the drilling contractor Transocean