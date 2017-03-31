English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

US isolates North Korea’s economy for pursuing nuclear weapons

in International Business

US isolates North Korea’s economy for pursuing nuclear weapons
31 Mar, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The United States government hit North Korea with more sanctions on Friday for pursuing nuclear weapons.

As many as 11 North Korean businesses and an industrial firm are facing the brunt of the sanctions, including Paeksol Trading Corporation, for acquiring materials, technology and financial support for North Korea’s defense industry.

The sanctions prohibit US entities from doing business transactions with the designated companies in a bid to isolate North Korea’s economy.

“Today’s sanctions are aimed at disrupting the networks and methods that the government of North Korea employs to fund its unlawful nuclear, ballistic missile, and proliferation programs,” AFP/de quotes Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

“These sanctions underscore this administration’s commitment to countering the threat to the United States, to our allies, and to stability on the Korean peninsula and in the wider Asia-Pacific region posed by the Kim regime in Pyongyang.”

“I urge our partners and allies to take similar measures to cut off its funding.”
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
North Korea economyNorth Korea nuclear weaponNorth Korea sanctionsUS economyUS sanctions

Related Articles

International Business 5 years ago Taxes waiting at home for US Olympic winners

Taxes waiting at home for US Olympic winners

Based on the US tax system, US medal-winning athletes at the Olympics have to pay tax on the prizes the

International Business 5 years ago The G20 Summit Talks Encouraged Barack Obama

The G20 Summit Talks Encouraged Barack Obama

US President Barack Obama was encouraged by the G20 Summit in Mexico. The Summit had laid out bold and decisive

International Business 2 years ago Bill Gates is the richest person on the planet, for the 16th time

Bill Gates is the richest person on the planet, for the 16th time

According to the annual list published by Forbes magazine, Bill Gates whose estimated net worth stands at 79.2 billion dollars,

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*


  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading