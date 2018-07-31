English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

US Warns IMF Against Bailout of Pakistan

in International Business

US Warns IMF Against Bailout of Pakistan
31 Jul, 2018 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The United States Government warned the International Monetary Fund (IMF) against a possible bailout of Pakistan.

According to reports, Pakistan is drawing up a plan to seek a massive IMF bailout of up to $12 billion. However, IMF has not yet received the request from Pakistan.

An IMF spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that we have so far not received a request for a Fund arrangement from Pakistan and that we have not had discussions with the authorities about any possible intentions.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in his interview with CNBC said: ” “Make no mistake, we will be watching what the IMF does.”

“There’s no rationale for IMF tax dollars – and associated with that, American dollars that are part of the IMF funding – for those to go to bail out Chinese bondholders or China itself,” Pompeo said.

Pompeo said he is looking forward to working with the new government of Pakistan.

“There’s new leadership in Pakistan, and we welcome engagement with them in a way that we think will benefit each of our two countries,” Pompeo said.

Pakistan is on the verge of another IMF bailout, the second in five years, as its struggling to prevent a currency crisis.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam

Related Articles

International Business 6 years ago Germany catches Europe’s crisis fever

Germany catches Europe’s crisis fever

Germany appeared to be safe from Europe’s debt crisis, due to the deep reforms undertaken years ago, however recent data

International Business 6 years ago Fedex cuts its profit forecast

Fedex cuts its profit forecast

Amid the weakening global economy, the global shipping service company Fedex has cut its annual profits by 10%. The net

International Business 6 years ago US Congress in final push to reach ‘fiscal cliff’ deal

US Congress in final push to reach ‘fiscal cliff’ deal

BBC News- US Congressional leaders have one more day to stop steep tax rises and spending cuts, known as the

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading