US Warns IMF Against Bailout of Pakistan

The United States Government warned the International Monetary Fund (IMF) against a possible bailout of Pakistan.

According to reports, Pakistan is drawing up a plan to seek a massive IMF bailout of up to $12 billion. However, IMF has not yet received the request from Pakistan.

An IMF spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that we have so far not received a request for a Fund arrangement from Pakistan and that we have not had discussions with the authorities about any possible intentions.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in his interview with CNBC said: ” “Make no mistake, we will be watching what the IMF does.”

“There’s no rationale for IMF tax dollars – and associated with that, American dollars that are part of the IMF funding – for those to go to bail out Chinese bondholders or China itself,” Pompeo said.

Pompeo said he is looking forward to working with the new government of Pakistan.

“There’s new leadership in Pakistan, and we welcome engagement with them in a way that we think will benefit each of our two countries,” Pompeo said.

Pakistan is on the verge of another IMF bailout, the second in five years, as its struggling to prevent a currency crisis.