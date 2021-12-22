English | canadian healthcare pharmacy
Markets For Women’s Products To Open In Capital & Provinces of Afghanistan

December 22, 2021

The Afghan Women’s Network for Business Development says markets for women’s products are opening up in Afghanistan’s capital and provinces. Mumtaz Yousefzai, the network’s chairman, told Radio Azadi that the

Gas Extraction In Jawzjan To Increase to One Million Cubic Meters Per Day

Construction of the Uzbek-Afghan Railway to Begin Soon

Construction of Kajaki Dam in Helmand 92% Completed

The United Nations Needs $4.5bn to Contain Afghanistan’s Humanitarian Crisis

How An Afghan e-Commerce Platform Helps With Humanitarian Crisis

Cargo of Fuel Arrives Through Sher Khan Port For The First Time In 10 Years

Taliban Want World’s Largest Companies to Invest in Afghanistan’s Lithium Mines

Afghan Business

Markets For Women’s Products To Open In Capital & Provinces of Afghanistan

December 22, 2021

The Afghan Women’s Network for Business Development says markets for women’s products are opening up in Afghanistan’s capital and provinces. Mumtaz Yousefzai, the network’s chairman, told Radio Azadi that the markets would be reactivated in the near future in agreement

Gas Extraction In Jawzjan To Increase to One Million Cubic Meters Per Day

Construction of the Uzbek-Afghan Railway to Begin Soon

Construction of Kajaki Dam in Helmand 92% Completed

The United Nations Needs $4.5bn to Contain Afghanistan’s Humanitarian Crisis

Arts & Culture

UNESCO Registers Three New Cultural Heritages from Afghanistan

August 1, 2021

The Ministry of Information and Culture of Afghanistan announced that three cultural heritages of the country were registered in the list of world cultural heritage of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization or UNESCO.  According to the ministry’s

Afghanistan’s Looted Artifacts Are Returned

Painting Inspires Afghan Girls to Break Through Confinements of Tradition

Aga Khan to Restore Herat’s Ancient Minaret

Afghan Artists Aryana Sayeed & Farhad Darya Named Among Top 100 Most Influential People in Asia

Afghan Actor To Appear Together With Sanjay Dutt Starrer Netflix Movie

Preparing the Removal of Bamiyan from the List of World Heritage in Danger

Short Film On Afghan Girls Skateboarding Wins BAFTA Award

Pieces Of Buddhist Manuscript Discovered in Mes Aynak

Polar Music Prize Winner Metallica Donates it’s Prize Money to Afghanistan

Entertainment

1 year ago

Tom Cruise to Head to Space for His Next Movie

Wadsam Wadsam
2 years ago

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dead at 34

Wadsam Wadsam
2 years ago

Ahmad Zahir- Icon of Afghan Music and the heartthrob of many!

Wadsam Wadsam
2 years ago

Burj Khalifa Lights Up With Birthday Message for Shahrukh Khan

Wadsam Wadsam

