Markets For Women’s Products To Open In Capital & Provinces of Afghanistan
Gas Extraction In Jawzjan To Increase to One Million Cubic Meters Per Day
Construction of the Uzbek-Afghan Railway to Begin Soon
The United Nations Needs $4.5bn to Contain Afghanistan’s Humanitarian Crisis
Taliban Want World’s Largest Companies to Invest in Afghanistan’s Lithium Mines
75 Million GBP Aid to Afghanistan
Markets For Women’s Products To Open In Capital & Provinces of Afghanistan
The Afghan Women’s Network for Business Development says markets for women’s products are opening up in Afghanistan’s capital and provinces. Mumtaz Yousefzai, the network’s chairman, told Radio Azadi that theRead More
UNESCO Registers Three New Cultural Heritages from Afghanistan
The Ministry of Information and Culture of Afghanistan announced that three cultural heritages of the country were registered in the list of world cultural heritage of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization or UNESCO. According to the ministry’sRead More