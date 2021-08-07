English | دری
10,000 Tonnes of Essential Goods Enter Afghanistan Daily Through Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif Railway

10,000 Tonnes of Essential Goods Enter Afghanistan Daily Through Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif Railway
The Afghan Railway Authroity announced that the country’s imports have increased through the Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif railway and that about 10,000 tons of goods needed for trade enter the country daily.

Mohammad Farhang, a spokesman for the agency, said that the recent insecurity had affected exports and imports by rail to some extent, but fortunately, transfers through these routes have increased in recent days.

The country’s railway administration says imports via the Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif railway fell by an average of about 5,000 tonnes a few months ago, but now about 10,000 tonnes of essential goods enter the country daily.

Meanwhile, with the increase in imports of commercial property through the port of Hairatan, the prices of raw materials in the Kabul markets have slightly decreased. But sellers of oil and liquefied natural gas have not reduced oil and gas prices.

However, the country’s Chamber of Commerce and Industries says that the main reason for the rise in food prices in the country’s markets is the payment of double customs, and says that both the government and the Taliban receive customs twice.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that imports of goods from the Aqina Railway in Faryab province have resumed.
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan productsAfghanistan TradeHairatan-Mazar railway

